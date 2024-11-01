Simon Property reports Q3 EPS $2.84, consensus $3.00

Reports Q3 revenue $1.48B, consensus $1.46B. “We are pleased with our quarterly results highlighted by strong financial and operational performance, the very successful openings of Tulsa Premium Outlets and the expansion of Busan Premium Outlets,” said CEO David Simon. “Today we are pleased to raise our dividend for the fourth consecutive quarter, to $2.10 per share, a year-over-year increase of 10.5%.”

