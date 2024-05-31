News & Insights

Simcere’s Sleep Drug Triumphs in Phase III Trial

May 31, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:2096) has released an update.

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced the successful completion of the phase III clinical trial of Daridorexant hydrochloride tablets, which have met the primary endpoint in treating insomnia in China. The trial showed significant improvements in sleep-related indicators and good safety, with plans to submit a New Drug Application in China. Daridorexant, a dual orexin receptor antagonist, has already been approved in multiple countries and is noted for its positive impact on both nighttime sleep and daytime functioning.

