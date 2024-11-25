News & Insights

Silverlake Axis Faces Acquisition Offer by UOB

November 25, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited has launched a voluntary unconditional offer to acquire all ordinary shares of Silverlake Axis Ltd., excluding treasury shares and those already owned by the offeror. The offer, made on behalf of E2I Ltd., is accompanied by documentation for compulsory acquisition, with a final offer consideration already announced. Investors should note the closing date for the offer has been extended to October 21, 2024.

