Silvercorp Metals Closes $150 Million Notes Offering

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Silvercorp Metals has successfully closed a $150 million private placement of convertible senior notes, aimed at funding copper-gold mining projects outside China and other ventures. The Canadian mining company focuses on silver, gold, lead, and zinc production, with assets in China and development projects in Ecuador.

For further insights into TSE:SVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.