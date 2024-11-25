News & Insights

Silvercorp Metals Closes $150 Million Notes Offering

November 25, 2024 — 11:39 am EST

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has released an update.

Silvercorp Metals has successfully closed a $150 million private placement of convertible senior notes, aimed at funding copper-gold mining projects outside China and other ventures. The Canadian mining company focuses on silver, gold, lead, and zinc production, with assets in China and development projects in Ecuador.

