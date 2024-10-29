Silverchair announces agreement with Clarivate to acquire ScholarOne

Silverchair, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners, announced that is has entered into a definitive agreement with Clarivate (CLVT) to acquire ScholarOne, a provider of software and services to scholarly publishers and societies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1993 and based in Charlottesville, VA, Silverchair provides a suite of software and services to leading global publishers of scientific, technical, and medical content. The company has leveraged its feature-rich and extensible content management system, the Silverchair Platform, to build new products that help more than 400 publishers manage, distribute and monetize STM content.

