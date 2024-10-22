Silver Tiger Metals announces Preliminary Feasibility Study for El Tigre

Silver Tiger Metals (SLVTF) announced a Preliminary Feasibility Study for its 100% owned, silver-gold El Tigre Project located in Sonora, Mexico. The PFS is focused on the conventional open pit mining economics of the Stockwork Mineralization Zone defined in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate. The updated MRE also contains an Out-of-Pit Mineral Resource that Silver Tiger plans to study in a Preliminary Economic Assessment in H1-2025. Highlights of the PFS are as follows: After-Tax net present value of $222 million with an After-Tax IRR of 40.0% and Payback Period of 2.0 years; 10-year mine life recovering a total of 43 million payable silver equivalent ounces or 510 thousand payable gold equivalent ounces, consisting of 9 million silver ounces and 408 thousand gold ounces; Total Project undiscounted after-tax cash flow of $318 million; Initial capital costs of $86.8 million, which includes $9.3 million of contingency costs, over an expected 18-month build, expansion capital of $20.1 million in year 3 and sustaining capital costs of $6.2 million over the life of mine; Average LOM operating cash costs of $973/oz AuEq, and all in sustaining costs of $1,214/oz AuEq or Average LOM operating cash costs of $12/oz AgEq, and all in sustaining costs of $14/oz AgEq; Average annual production of approximately 4.8 million AgEq oz or 56.7 thousand AuEq oz; and Three years of production in the Proven category in the Phase 1 Starter Pit. Highlights of the updated Mineral Resource Increased confidence in MRE, with increase of 132% in Total Measured & Indicated Silver Equivalent Ounces from September 2023 MRE, with 59% increase in Measured & Indicated AgEq grade; Total Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 200 Moz AgEq grading 92 g/t AgEq contained in 68.0 million tonnes Inferred Mineral Resource of 84 Moz AgEq grading 180 g/t AgEq contained in 14.5 Mt; and Inclusion of Out-of-Pit Mineral Resource of 5.3 Mt Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource at grade of 255 g/t AgEq and 10.1 Mt Inferred Mineral Resource grading 216 g/t AgEq.

