Silver Mountain Resources Updates Reliquias Mine Report

October 28, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Silver Mountain Resources, Inc. Class A (TSE:AGMR) has released an update.

Silver Mountain Resources has filed an amended technical report for its Reliquias Mine in Peru following a review by the Ontario Securities Commission. The report includes additional disclosures on exploration activities and the mine closure plan, but no changes to the previous material disclosures. Silver Mountain aims to restart production and explore silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project.

