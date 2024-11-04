Silver Lake, Bain Capital to bid for stake in Intel’s Altera, Reuters reports

Silver Lake and Bain Capital are among the potential suitors that are likely to compete to acquire a minority stake in Altera, the programmable chips business that Intel (INTC) has already taken steps to spin out as a separate company, sources tell Reuters’ Milana Vinn. Intel kicked off a process for the stake sale in the unit in recent weeks, said the sources, who add that the talks are at an early stage and the company is preparing to receive initial bids from potential buyers in the coming weeks, Reuters noted.

