Silver Elephant Raises $291,550 in Private Placement

Silver Elephant Mining (TSE:ELEF) has released an update.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. has successfully closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $291,550 in gross proceeds. The proceeds are slated for general corporate purposes, bolstering its financial position. The placement involved the issuance of 595,000 units, with company CEO John Lee significantly participating.

