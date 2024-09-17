Silvaco Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Silvaco Group, presenting an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.89% increase from the previous average price target of $26.50.

A clear picture of Silvaco Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of technology computer aided design ("TCAD") software, electronic data automation ("EDA") software and semiconductor intellectual property ("SIP"). TCAD, EDA and SIP solutions enable semiconductor and photonics companies to increase productivity, accelerate their products' time-to-market and reduce their development and manufacturing costs. It is developing the "technology behind the chip" and providing solutions that span from atoms to systems, starting with providing software for the atomic level simulation of semiconductor and photonics material for devices, to providing software and SIP for the design and analysis of circuits and system level solutions.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Silvaco Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Silvaco Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -256.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silvaco Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -68.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silvaco Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -39.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

