Silo Pharma Study Of SPC-15 Shows Potential For Depressive, Stress-Related Disorders

November 18, 2024 — 10:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO), Monday announced positive results from a pre-clinical study of SPC-15 showing potential for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and other severe stress-related conditions.

Animal models indicated that SPC-15, a 5-HT4R agonist, with an NMDAR antagonist might offer additional efficacy in treating severe conditions compared to using either agent alone. The combination therapy showed a marked reduction in stress behaviors in animal models.

Silo expects to develop SPC-15 as an intranasal prophylactic treatment for PTSD.

