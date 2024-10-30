Silicon Motion sees Q4 revenue $191M-$202M, consensus $208.21M

Sees Q4 non-GAAP operating margin 15.6% to 16.6%. “Looking ahead, we expect to experience gains from greater outsourcing by our NAND flash maker partners, which should continue to deliver revenue and profitability growth for the company,” said Wallace Kou, CEO. “In the current quarter, we are introducing two key new controllers, including our first AI/enterprise server MonTitan controller and our first PCIe Gen 5.0 client SSD controller, placing Silicon Motion (SIMO) in an exceptionally strong position entering calendar 2025. While the seasonal holiday demand is expected to be more muted than in past years, we are confident that our highly differentiated controller solutions for PCs, smartphones and now enterprise-class storage controllers will further strengthen our market leadership position and will build on our foundation for strong, sustainable long-term growth.”

