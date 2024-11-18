News & Insights

Stocks

Silence Therapeutics presents late-breaking Phase 2 zerlasiran data at AHA

November 18, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Silence Therapeutics (SLN) presented end-of-treatment data from its Phase 2 ALPACAR-360 study of zerlasiran, a short interfering RNA, or siRNA, in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, or ASCVD, patients with high lipoprotein(a) levels. These data were presented during the Late-Breaking Science Session of the American Heart Association, or AHA, Scientific Sessions 2024 in Chicago, Illinois, and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, or JAMA. “Results presented today showed that zerlasiran – 300 mg every 16 weeks, 300 mg every 24 weeks or 450 mg every 24 weeks – produced greater than 80% mean time-averaged placebo-adjusted reductions from baseline in Lp(a) concentrations over 36 weeks. This is the first study to report time-averaged Lp(a) analyses, which more accurately evaluates the effects of treatment over time, including intervals between doses. Maximum Lp(a) reductions exceeded 90%. At the final visit, 60 weeks following initial drug administration, reductions in Lp(a) persisted and no safety concerns emerged with infrequent dosing,” the company stated. “Additional results from the ALPACAR-360 study continue to support the competitive profile of zerlasiran on key clinical endpoints assessing time-averaged reduction, maximum effect and tolerability. The Phase 2 data show zerlasiran has the potential to provide long term reductions in Lp(a) with infrequent dosing. We look forward to progressing zerlasiran into Phase 3 as a potentially promising new treatment for patients with high Lp(a),” said Curtis Rambaran, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Silence.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.