Silence Therapeutics presents late-breaking Phase 2 zerlasiran data at AHA

Silence Therapeutics (SLN) presented end-of-treatment data from its Phase 2 ALPACAR-360 study of zerlasiran, a short interfering RNA, or siRNA, in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, or ASCVD, patients with high lipoprotein(a) levels. These data were presented during the Late-Breaking Science Session of the American Heart Association, or AHA, Scientific Sessions 2024 in Chicago, Illinois, and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, or JAMA. “Results presented today showed that zerlasiran – 300 mg every 16 weeks, 300 mg every 24 weeks or 450 mg every 24 weeks – produced greater than 80% mean time-averaged placebo-adjusted reductions from baseline in Lp(a) concentrations over 36 weeks. This is the first study to report time-averaged Lp(a) analyses, which more accurately evaluates the effects of treatment over time, including intervals between doses. Maximum Lp(a) reductions exceeded 90%. At the final visit, 60 weeks following initial drug administration, reductions in Lp(a) persisted and no safety concerns emerged with infrequent dosing,” the company stated. “Additional results from the ALPACAR-360 study continue to support the competitive profile of zerlasiran on key clinical endpoints assessing time-averaged reduction, maximum effect and tolerability. The Phase 2 data show zerlasiran has the potential to provide long term reductions in Lp(a) with infrequent dosing. We look forward to progressing zerlasiran into Phase 3 as a potentially promising new treatment for patients with high Lp(a),” said Curtis Rambaran, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Silence.

