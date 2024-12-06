Sikri Holding AS Issues Bonus Shares to Insiders

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.

Sikri Holding AS has announced the issuance of up to 124,480 bonus shares as part of its 2021 Employee Share Purchase Program. Key insiders, including board members and executive management, subscribed at a nominal price per share, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects. This move aligns with Sikri Holding’s mission to enhance operational efficiency through innovative software solutions.

