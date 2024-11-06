SIIC Environment Holdings Appoints New Deputy GM

SIIC Environment Holdings (SG:BHK) has released an update.

SIIC Environment Holdings has appointed Mr. Li Kaibing as the new deputy general manager, effective November 6, 2024. Mr. Li brings extensive experience in corporate strategic planning and industrial investment, having previously served in senior roles at various prominent investment groups. His appointment is expected to bolster the company’s strategic initiatives and operational management.

