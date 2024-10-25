News & Insights

Signify NV Confirms New CFO Appointment

October 25, 2024 — 01:39 am EDT

Signify NV (GB:0RHI) has released an update.

Signify NV, a leader in the lighting industry, has confirmed the appointment of Zeljko Kosanovic as its Chief Financial Officer. The Supervisory Board plans to propose his inclusion in the Board of Management at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in 2025. Kosanovic, who has been serving as acting CFO, has demonstrated strong financial and leadership skills, according to the company.

