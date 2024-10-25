Signify NV Confirms New CFO Appointment

Signify NV (GB:0RHI) has released an update.

Signify NV, a leader in the lighting industry, has confirmed the appointment of Zeljko Kosanovic as its Chief Financial Officer. The Supervisory Board plans to propose his inclusion in the Board of Management at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in 2025. Kosanovic, who has been serving as acting CFO, has demonstrated strong financial and leadership skills, according to the company.

For further insights into GB:0RHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.