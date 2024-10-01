News & Insights

Signet Jewelers Names Symancyk To Succeed Drosos As CEO - Quick Facts

October 01, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers (SIG) announced that Virginia Gina Drosos is planning to retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective November 4, 2024. The Board has appointed Symancyk to succeed Drosos as Chief Executive Officer, and he will also join the Board. Symancyk most recently served for six years as CEO of PetSmart, Inc.

The company also announced that it has expanded responsibilities for Joan Hilson, Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer. In her new role as Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Hilson will oversee supply chain and Blue Nile and James Allen along with her current oversight of Rocksbox, finance, strategy, real estate and the Services business.

Stocks mentioned

SIG

