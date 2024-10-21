News & Insights

Stocks

Sify Technologies Reaffirms Nasdaq Compliance and Market Confidence

October 21, 2024 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sify Technologies (SIFY) has released an update.

Sify Technologies Ltd., a leading ICT provider in India, has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement after a 1-for-6 ADS ratio change. This move comes as a significant boost for the company, maintaining its Nasdaq listing and reaffirming investor confidence. With a broad presence in India and international markets, Sify continues to focus on innovative ICT solutions tailored for the digital economy.

For further insights into SIFY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.