Sify Technologies Reaffirms Nasdaq Compliance and Market Confidence

Sify Technologies Ltd., a leading ICT provider in India, has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement after a 1-for-6 ADS ratio change. This move comes as a significant boost for the company, maintaining its Nasdaq listing and reaffirming investor confidence. With a broad presence in India and international markets, Sify continues to focus on innovative ICT solutions tailored for the digital economy.

