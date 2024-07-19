News & Insights

Markets
SIFY

Sify Posts Q1 Loss - Quick Facts

July 19, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sify (SIFY) posted a first quarter loss after tax of INR 105 million compared to profit of INR 65 million, a year ago. EBITDA was INR 1,784 million, an increase of 3% over the same quarter last year. Revenue was INR 9,421 million, an increase of 10% over the same quarter last year. The cash balance at the end of the quarter was INR 6,471 million.

As of June 30,2024, Sify provides services through 1055 fiber nodes across India, a 16% increase over same quarter last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.