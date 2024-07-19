Sify Posts Q1 Loss - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sify (SIFY) posted a first quarter loss after tax of INR 105 million compared to profit of INR 65 million, a year ago. EBITDA was INR 1,784 million, an increase of 3% over the same quarter last year. Revenue was INR 9,421 million, an increase of 10% over the same quarter last year. The cash balance at the end of the quarter was INR 6,471 million.

As of June 30,2024, Sify provides services through 1055 fiber nodes across India, a 16% increase over same quarter last year.

