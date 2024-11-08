Sierra Metals Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Sierra Metals Us ( (SMTSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sierra Metals Us presented to its investors.

Sierra Metals Inc. is a Canadian mining company specializing in copper production, with additional base and precious metals by-product credits, operating primarily through its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Bolivar Mine in Mexico.

In the third quarter of 2024, Sierra Metals reported strong financial performance with revenues reaching $70.9 million, a significant increase from both the prior quarter and the same quarter last year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw substantial growth, reflecting its enhanced operational efficiency and increased production.

Key financial highlights include a 23% rise in revenues compared to the previous quarter and a 25% increase over the same period in 2023. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $20.4 million, a notable improvement attributed to higher copper production and improved throughput at its mines. Additionally, Sierra Metals completed the sale of the Cusi Mine, allowing it to focus resources on its more profitable operations at Yauricocha and Bolivar.

Looking ahead, Sierra Metals expects to exceed its consolidated annual production guidance for 2024. The company remains committed to enhancing its financial position and delivering value to stakeholders through strategic operational improvements and exploration opportunities.

