Sicily By Car Delays Board Meeting Amid Expansion

Sicily By Car, a leading operator in the leisure car rental sector, has postponed its Board of Directors meeting to December 10, 2024, to focus on financial aspects of its international expansion. The company is actively pursuing growth across Europe through partnerships, acquisitions, and the opening of new stations, while also advancing its ESG commitments with a significant portion of its fleet now consisting of low-emission vehicles.

