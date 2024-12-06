Sichuan Expressway Delays Acquisition Circular Dispatch Again

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Co. has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular regarding its proposed acquisition and associated whitewash waiver, with the new deadline now set for January 28, 2025. This delay is due to the need for more time to finalize acquisition terms and prepare necessary financial information. Investors are advised to remain cautious, as the acquisition is contingent on fulfilling certain conditions, including shareholder approval.

