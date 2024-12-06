News & Insights

Stocks

Sichuan Expressway Delays Acquisition Circular Dispatch Again

December 06, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sichuan Expressway Co. has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular regarding its proposed acquisition and associated whitewash waiver, with the new deadline now set for January 28, 2025. This delay is due to the need for more time to finalize acquisition terms and prepare necessary financial information. Investors are advised to remain cautious, as the acquisition is contingent on fulfilling certain conditions, including shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:0107 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEXHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.