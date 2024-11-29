Sichuan Expressway Co Renews Key Oil Agreement for 2025

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sichuan Expressway Co’s subsidiary, Zhonglu Energy, has renewed its Refined Oil Framework Agreement with PetroChina Sichuan Sales Branch, allowing it to continue purchasing refined oil and related services for 2025. This renewal underscores a significant partnership, with PetroChina holding a 49% equity stake in Zhonglu Energy. The agreement is favorably viewed by independent directors, ensuring it’s on fair and reasonable commercial terms, benefiting the company and its shareholders.

For further insights into HK:0107 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.