Sichuan Expressway Co Renews Key Oil Agreement for 2025

November 29, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Co’s subsidiary, Zhonglu Energy, has renewed its Refined Oil Framework Agreement with PetroChina Sichuan Sales Branch, allowing it to continue purchasing refined oil and related services for 2025. This renewal underscores a significant partnership, with PetroChina holding a 49% equity stake in Zhonglu Energy. The agreement is favorably viewed by independent directors, ensuring it’s on fair and reasonable commercial terms, benefiting the company and its shareholders.

