Si6 Metals Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Si6 Metals Limited has announced the cessation of 25 million performance rights due to unmet conditions as of May 31, 2024. This move impacts the company’s issued capital structure and informs shareholders of changes in securities. The notice marks a significant update in the company’s financial instruments.

