Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to Present at ThinkEquity Conference

October 28, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

An announcement from Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( (SHPH) ) is now available.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings is set to present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference, showcasing progress in its Phase 2 clinical trial for glioblastoma treatment and plans for its subsidiary, Shuttle Diagnostics, to develop biomarkers for prostate cancer therapies. CEO Dr. Anatoly Dritschilo will provide insights into these initiatives aimed at enhancing radiation therapy outcomes. The presentation will be available via webcast, offering investors a chance to engage with the company’s innovative strategies and financial prospects.

