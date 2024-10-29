News & Insights

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Advances Phase 2 Glioblastoma Trial

October 29, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has announced the successful dosing of the first three patients in its Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine, a promising radiation sensitizer for glioblastoma treatment. With Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, this trial aims to improve survival rates for patients suffering from this aggressive brain cancer. The study, expected to conclude in 18 to 24 months, could significantly expand the market for radiation sensitizers, which is anticipated to grow by over 22% in the next five years.

