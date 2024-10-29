Shutterstock Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Leadership Change

Shutterstock ( (SSTK) ) has shared an announcement.

Shutterstock, Inc. has announced record revenues and adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024, driven by its recent acquisition of Envato and the addition of an unlimited multi-asset subscription to its product suite. Despite a dip in net income due to acquisition costs, the company has raised its financial guidance for 2024, signaling continued growth. CFO Jarrod Yahes will be stepping down, with Rik Powell, a seasoned financial leader with experience at Shake Shack and Getty Images, set to replace him. The company’s cash flow has increased significantly, supporting future growth and shareholder returns.

Find detailed analytics on SSTK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.