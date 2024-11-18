News & Insights

Shuang Yun Holdings Faces Trading Suspension Amid Liquidation

November 18, 2024 — 11:10 pm EST

Shuang Yun Holdings Limited (HK:1706) has released an update.

Shuang Yun Holdings Limited is currently undergoing a challenging period as its subsidiaries, Double-Trans Pte Ltd and Samco Civil Engineering Pte Ltd, have been ordered to liquidate by the Singapore High Court, resulting in a complete cessation of business operations. The company is in the process of addressing resumption conditions set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to lift the suspension of its shares, although no definitive plan is in place due to ongoing liquidation proceedings. Investors are advised to stay informed as further announcements regarding trading resumption will be made.

