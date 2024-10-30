Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Lam Research Stock Post Q1 Earnings?

Lam Research Corporation LRCX recently posted strong first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, helping its shares rise 7.5% since the Oct. 23 release. Lam Research, a leader in semiconductor fabrication equipment, reported solid financials, surpassing market expectations and reaffirming its position in the industry amid ongoing fluctuations in the semiconductor cycle. The stock has delivered a flat year-to-date return in a volatile 2024, with positive momentum post-earnings showing signs of stability and an attractive valuation relative to its industry peers.

For investors considering their next move, here’s why holding on to Lam Research stock might be the most prudent approach.



Lam Research’s Impressive Q1 Results Fuel Optimism

Lam Research’s first-quarter earnings surpassed expectations, showcasing the company’s solid financial foundation. Total revenues reached $4.17 billion, a 19.7% increase year over year, underpinned by continued demand across the memory and logic segments. Despite a challenging backdrop for the semiconductor industry, Lam Research managed a non-GAAP EPS of 86 cents, exceeding analyst forecasts and improving 28.4% from the year-ago quarter.

This strong start to fiscal 2025 reinforces Lam Research’s resilience in navigating an evolving semiconductor cycle. As demand grows for advanced nodes, LRCX’s specialized technology in etch and deposition tools for high-aspect-ratio structures positions it well to capitalize on this trend. The company’s first-quarter results also highlight its effective cost management, which has enabled sustained profitability even amid fluctuating end-market demand.

Lam Research’s Strategic Focus on Advanced Technologies

Lam Research’s focus on innovative semiconductor technologies is an essential growth driver. The company has made substantial investments in high-aspect-ratio etch and deposition processes to support the fabrication of more advanced memory and logic devices. Its expertise in gate-all-around (GAA) transistors and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) aligns it with emerging demand in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) markets, positioning the company as a leader in advanced chip manufacturing technologies.

One of Lam Research’s key innovations, the Semiverse platform, accelerates the development and deployment of complex etch processes. This simulation and digital twin environment allows customers to test processes virtually, improving efficiency and scaling production capabilities. In the first quarter, Lam Research made considerable progress in expanding Semiverse’s capabilities, particularly for NAND high-aspect-ratio etch solutions. As NAND producers focus on cost reduction and efficiency improvements, Lam Research’s cutting-edge offerings provide a competitive advantage.

Rising Demand in Memory & Logic Markets to Aid LRCX’s Growth

Lam Research’s strategic focus on supporting advanced nodes in the memory and logic markets is set to drive future revenue growth. With memory producers aiming to increase production efficiency, Lam Research’s expertise in dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash technology positions it to capture additional market share. While NAND spending has shown signs of stabilization, the expected recovery in memory spending toward late 2025 could be a catalyst for Lam.

Lam Research’s capabilities in logic technology are also robust, with its tools tailored to support advanced logic chips, particularly those used in high-performance computing, 5G infrastructure and autonomous driving. The company's innovations in gate-all-around transistors have aligned well with customer needs, and Lam’s transistor technology addresses market demand for higher performance and efficiency. These technologies are crucial for AI applications, which continue to drive demand for advanced semiconductor nodes.

LRCX’s Valuation and Technical Indicators Signal Stability

Lam Research’s current valuation makes it attractive within the semiconductor space. The stock’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.07 is below the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment – Wafer Fabrication industry average of 23.76, indicating a discount that offers value-seeking investors a reason to hold. LRCX stock’s P/E multiple is also lower than its peers in the semiconductor space, including ASML Holding ASML, Advanced Energy Industries AEIS and KLA Corporation KLAC.

At present, ASML Holding, Advanced Energy Industries and KLA Corporation have a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 28.73, 23.14 and 23.14, respectively. This relatively lower valuation suggests that Lam stock could be undervalued, particularly considering its growth potential in AI and HPC markets.



From a technical perspective, Lam Research shares have shown upward momentum by approaching the 50-day moving average. Often viewed as a signal of positive investor sentiment, this trend suggests LRCX stock may be stabilizing in a highly volatile market condition in 2024 so far. As the semiconductor industry moves toward recovery, Lam’s fundamentals and technical indicators support a hold strategy.

50-Day Moving Average Signals Improving Upward Trend



Near-Term Headwinds Remain for LRCX Stock

While Lam Research’s long-term growth outlook remains strong, several near-term challenges warrant caution. One of the primary concerns is the potential for escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, which could impact its sales in China, a market that represents a significant portion of its revenue. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, approximately 37% of Lam Research’s revenues were generated in China. Given the ongoing restrictions on technology exports to China, Lam faces heightened risk should additional measures be imposed.

The semiconductor market’s cyclical nature poses a risk to Lam Research’s revenue consistency. NAND pricing pressures and the cautious capital spending among memory and logic clients could limit growth in the near term. Lam Research’s extensive reliance on these segments makes it vulnerable to cyclical downturns. However, as memory spending is projected to rebound by late 2025, the company may weather this period of reduced spending, but the short-term outlook remains uncertain.

Conclusion: Hold Lam Research Stock for Now

Lam Research’s strong first-quarter performance, commitment to advanced technology and favorable valuation offer solid reasons to stay invested in the stock. With shares nearing the 50-day moving average and trading at a discount to industry peers, LRCX appears to be on stable footing in an otherwise volatile sector. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s core strengths in etch and deposition, coupled with its innovative Semiverse platform, position it to capitalize on the long-term semiconductor demand driven by AI and HPC markets. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, given potential near-term headwinds such as U.S.-China trade risks and cyclical pressures, it is advisable to hold the stock. Lam Research remains a key player in the semiconductor equipment space, and while immediate gains may be limited, holding the stock now could allow investors to capitalize on its strong fundamentals and strategic positioning as industry dynamics improve.

