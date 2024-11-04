Should You Buy, Sell or Hold CSGS Stock Before Q3 Earnings Release?

CSG Systems International CSGS is set to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.08 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, suggesting 17.39% year-over-year growth.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $277.98 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.29%.



CSG Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.66%, on average.

CSGS has been expanding SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions to major global clients including, MTN, Charter, Claro Brasil and Lyse in Norway. New and expanded contracts with telecom providers like Telenor Denmark, One New Zealand, Mascom Botswana and Zain Sudan are likely to have significantly contributed to CSGS’s top-line growth.



CSG Systems’ longstanding partnerships with key clients like Telstra and Comcast remain robust and are anticipated to have led to stronger revenue retention in the third quarter of 2024.



CSG Systems has been rapidly broadening into non-telecom verticals. Expanding relationships with clients outside the telecommunications sector, like NRC Health, enables the company to further diversify its revenue base and tap into high-growth sector like healthcare.



CSG’s cloud-native SaaS Ascendon platform has also been adopted by Formula One and other major content providers to monetize their media and digital content.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

CSG Systems has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks shares have increased 67.4% year to date. ANET is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



Bilibili BILI has an Earnings ESP of +10.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Bilibili shares have appreciated 80% year to date. BILI is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 14.



Ballard Power Systems BLDP currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.86% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Ballard Power Systems shares have decreased 56.2% year to date. BLDP is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5.

