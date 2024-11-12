Should You Buy Nu Holdings Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings Report?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU will report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 13, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter stands at 10 cents, indicating 43% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3 billion, indicating 40.7% year-over-year growth. There has been no change in analyst estimates or revisions lately.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed once, with an average earnings surprise of 13.9%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Q3 Earnings Beat Seems Unlikely for NU

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for NU this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Customer Expansion Should be NU’s Driver in Q3

We expect the significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter to be driven by strong customer growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for active customers is pegged at 90 million, suggesting 21.6% year-over-year growth. NU's low-cost operating platform and revenue strength are expected to benefit the bottom line in the quarter.

The Stock is Rallying

NU’s stock has surged a whopping 91% year to date and 8.4% in the past month. These price dynamics suggest that the stock is in a rally phase. When we compare NU’s performance to its close competitors, the results are intriguing. While SoFi Technologies SOFI has seen a 41.7% rise, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. BSBR has suffered a 30% decline year to date.



NU is currently trading at a discount relative to its industry. If we look at the forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio, NU shares currently trade at 26.78X forward earnings, significantly lower than the industry’s 43.15. Based on trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA, NU is presently trading at 23.87X, way below the industry’s 56.58X.

A Strong Business Model is Crucial for Investment

NU's success in Brazil, driven by a solid brand, efficient cost structure and improved monetization, is expanding into Latin America, including Mexico and Colombia. In the second quarter of 2024, revenues grew 65% year over year, and adjusted net income surged 214%, with a customer base increase of 5.7 million, reaching 105 million globally. The digitization trend supports further growth. Despite challenges like foreign exchange risks and competition, NU’s future is promising, with growth expected from geographic expansion in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Uruguay, as well as enhancing services in current markets.

Grab NU This Earnings Season

NU, currently available at a discount relative to its industry, offers an attractive investment opportunity. With a robust business model, impressive growth potential in both revenues and profit and an expanding customer base, the company is well-positioned for continued success. Its strategic initiatives and strong market presence make it a top pick for investors looking to gain exposure to the fintech sector this earnings season.

