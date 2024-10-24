Shopify price target raised to $80 from $75 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Shopify (SHOP) to $80 from $75 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm sees opportunities for both top and bottom-line beats for the company, the analyst tells investors. While the firm continues to rate the stock as Sector Perform, Scotiabank believes the momentum in the stock can continue due to the company’s ability to drive strong upside on multiple levers in its model.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SHOP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.