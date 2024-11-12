News & Insights

Shopify price target raised to $135 from $88 at Goldman Sachs

November 12, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Shopify (SHOP) to $135 from $88 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its better than expected Q3 results. Against a mostly resilient consumer spending backdrop, Shopify reported several indicators that illustrate share gain momentum on the back of higher performance marketing and enterprise investments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Shopify’s gross merchandise volume as a multiple of U.S. e-commerce GMV also remains above 3.0x after 5 consecutive quarters of expansion, which reflects momentum within the US eCommerce channel as well as less mature channels, the firm added.

