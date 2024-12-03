Ship Healthcare Strengthens Governance and Sustainability Efforts

Ship Healthcare Holdings (JP:3360) has released an update.

Ship Healthcare Holdings is committed to enhancing its corporate governance by ensuring transparency, fairness, and diversity within its management structure. The company is actively working towards sustainable growth and improving its decision-making processes by including diverse workforce elements and setting long-term goals. Additionally, Ship Healthcare is aligning its sustainability efforts with global standards to create a better environment for medical professionals.

