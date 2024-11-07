Shinsun Holdings Faces Imminent Delisting from HKEX

Shinsun Holdings (Group) Co. , Ltd. (HK:2599) has released an update.
Shinsun Holdings is set to be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after failing to meet the resumption guidance by the October 2024 deadline. The company will not seek a review of the delisting decision, meaning shares will no longer be tradable on the exchange from November 11, 2024. Shareholders are advised to seek professional advice due to the implications of this delisting.
For further insights into HK:2599 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.