Shinsun Holdings Faces Imminent Delisting from HKEX

November 07, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Shinsun Holdings (Group) Co. , Ltd. (HK:2599) has released an update.

Shinsun Holdings is set to be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after failing to meet the resumption guidance by the October 2024 deadline. The company will not seek a review of the delisting decision, meaning shares will no longer be tradable on the exchange from November 11, 2024. Shareholders are advised to seek professional advice due to the implications of this delisting.

