Shinko Shoji Announces New Medium-Term Plan

November 10, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Shinko Shoji Co (JP:8141) has released an update.

Shinko Shoji Co. has unveiled a new three-year medium-term management plan from 2026 to 2028, aimed at restructuring its business model following the end of a key distribution agreement. The company plans to focus on expanding its solutions business, enhancing its core merchandise, and pursuing growth investments and strategic partnerships. As part of its strategy, Shinko Shoji is also prioritizing co-creation with partners and aiming for a ROE of 8% or higher by 2028.

