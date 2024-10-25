Shineco Approves Key Proposals at 2025 AGM

Shineco ( (SISI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Company recently held its 2025 annual general meeting, where key proposals were approved, including a reverse stock split, the 2025 Equity Incentive Plan, the election of seven directors, and the reappointment of Assentsure PAC as the accounting firm. These decisions, reflecting significant shareholder support, aim to enhance the company’s financial structure and governance.

