Shimadzu Corporation Reports Mixed Interim Financial Results

Shimadzu Corporation ( (SHMZF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Shimadzu Corporation presented to its investors.

Shimadzu Corporation, a prominent player in analytical and measuring instruments, medical systems, industrial machinery, and aircraft equipment, has released its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

During the six months ending September 30, 2024, Shimadzu Corporation reported net sales of 251,247 million yen, marking a 4.9% increase from the previous year. Despite this growth in sales, the company saw a decline in profits, with operating profit down by 7.0% to 30,221 million yen, ordinary profit dropping by 20.8% to 28,408 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreasing by 19.7% to 21,316 million yen.

The company’s performance across its segments was mixed. The Analytical & Measuring Instruments segment experienced a slight increase in sales but a notable decrease in operating profit due to growth investments and production suppression. Meanwhile, the Industrial Machinery segment achieved record-high sales and operating profit, driven by increased demand in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Aircraft Equipment segment also saw significant growth, with a 38.6% increase in net sales due to rising demand in both defense and commercial fields.

Looking ahead, Shimadzu Corporation has revised its full-year earnings forecast, anticipating a 5.5% year-on-year increase in net sales to 540,000 million yen. The company remains committed to its strategic initiatives across various domains, including healthcare, green technology, and industry, while continuing to invest in future growth opportunities.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.