Shift4 Payments price target raised to $110 from $104 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to $110 from $104 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the “strong” Q3 report. The firm says Shift4 continues to put up “best-in-class growth that is much higher than other high-quality stocks” in the integrated payment sector. The company grew processing volume 56%, gross revenue less network fees 50%, and EBITDA 51%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
