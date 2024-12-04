News & Insights

Shift4 Payments CEO Nominated as NASA Administrator

December 04, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Shift4 Payments ( (FOUR) ) has provided an update.

Jared Isaacman, Founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, has been nominated as NASA Administrator by President-elect Donald Trump, marking a significant career shift. Despite this, Isaacman will remain in his current role until confirmation, ensuring stability at Shift4 with strong leadership from Taylor Lauber. With a solid strategy in diverse sectors and a robust financial foundation, Shift4 is well-positioned for future growth, promising exciting prospects for investors.

