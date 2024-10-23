News & Insights

Shift4 Payments and MSE in new, multi-year partnership for Capital One Arena

October 23, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Monumental Sports & Entertainment or MSE has announced a new, multi-year partnership with Shift4, the leader in integrated payments & commerce technology, to handle payment processing for Capital One Arena, the multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue owned and operated by MSE in Washington, D.C. Shift4 will deliver the most comprehensive, end-to-end solution to connect all revenue centers across Capital One Arena, including Shift4’s state-of-the-art payment processing technology to modernize the venue’s transaction experience. The partnership will connect traditional point-of-sale and kiosk ordering with mobile and contactless solutions, so fans can efficiently order food and beverages and not miss extra minutes of the action. Shift4 will also process payments for ticket sales at the venue, including Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games as well as hundreds of other events hosted at the arena each year…Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals, transforming the way fans and guests shop, order and pay.

