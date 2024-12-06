Shield Therapeutics Aims for Financial Boost through Share Subscription

Shield Therapeutics (GB:STX) has released an update.
Shield Therapeutics is set to raise $10 million through a share subscription agreement with AOP Health, contingent on shareholder approval, which would grant AOP a controlling stake. Additionally, the company plans a RetailBook Offer to raise up to £1 million from existing retail shareholders. This financial maneuver is crucial for Shield’s goal of becoming cash flow positive by the end of 2025.
