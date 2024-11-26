Shenzhen Investment Holdings Sees Mixed October Toll Revenues

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company (HK:0737) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company reported mixed toll revenue performance for its expressways in October 2024, with the Coastal Expressway seeing a 25% increase, while both GS Superhighway and GZ West Superhighway experienced declines due to extended holiday toll-free policies and changes in the road network. These shifts highlight the impact of external factors on traffic and revenue generation for infrastructure stocks.

For further insights into HK:0737 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.