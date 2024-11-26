News & Insights

Stocks

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Sees Mixed October Toll Revenues

November 26, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company (HK:0737) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company reported mixed toll revenue performance for its expressways in October 2024, with the Coastal Expressway seeing a 25% increase, while both GS Superhighway and GZ West Superhighway experienced declines due to extended holiday toll-free policies and changes in the road network. These shifts highlight the impact of external factors on traffic and revenue generation for infrastructure stocks.

For further insights into HK:0737 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHIHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.