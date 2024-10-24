Shenzhen Investment Holdings Reports Mixed Expressway Results

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company (HK:0737) has released an update.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company reported mixed results for the first nine months of 2024, with a significant 30% increase in daily toll revenue for the Shenzhen section of the Coastal Expressway, while the Guangzhou-Zhuhai West Superhighway saw a 4% decline. The opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link positively impacted overall traffic, though some expressways were affected by diversions from new routes. Additionally, the company’s real estate arm achieved contract sales of RMB693 million, averaging RMB20,000 per square meter.

