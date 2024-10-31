Shell reports Q3 adjusted EPS 96c, consensus $1.66

Reports Q3 revenue $71.09B, consensus $61.34B. The company said, “Shell (SHEL) delivered another set of strong results. We continue to deliver more value with less emissions, whilst enhancing the resilience of our balance sheet. Today, we announce another $3.5 billion buyback programme for the next three months, making this the 12th consecutive quarter in which we have announced $3 billion or more in buybacks.”

