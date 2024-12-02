News & Insights

Shell Initiates Share Buy-Back Program to Boost Value

December 02, 2024 — 12:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has executed a share buy-back on December 2, 2024, acquiring over two million shares across different trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange and XAMS. This buy-back is part of an ongoing program managed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Traders and investors might see this as a positive signal for Shell’s stock performance.

