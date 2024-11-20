Shell Exits Ukraine, Sells Stake in Gas Station Network to Ukrnafta

Shell plc SHEL, the British oil and gas giant, has entered into an agreement with Ukrnafta, a subsidiary of Naftogaz, to sell 51% of its gas station network in Ukraine. Following the deal’s closure, Ukrnafta will become a majority owner of Shell’s gas station network, which currently includes 118 functional stations. The rebranding will be completed within a year. Additionally, all the 1,550 employees will retain their jobs following the deal’s closure.

Shell ranks among the top 10 fuel distribution networks in Ukraine and 7th in terms of the number of stations. The stations are mostly located in areas with high traffic, ensuring maximum visibility among its customers. Per a statement from Naftogaz Group, earnings from the newly acquired business will contribute to the national budget of Ukraine in the form of dividends.

According to EXPRO, a production consulting firm, natural gas production in Ukraine reached new highs in October since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022. The gross natural production reached 1.6 billion cubic meters in October 2024, reflecting a 2.3% increase from the prior-year level. This is also the highest production achieved since January 2022.

With this sale, Shell has marked its exit from Ukraine. The sale was confirmed by the energy firm. Due to the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine, many companies have been forced to reconsider their presence in the region. Geopolitical instability and the possibility of operational disruptions have resulted in a challenging business environment, prompting several companies operating in the region to re-evaluate their businesses in both countries.

