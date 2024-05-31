Shell Executives Conduct ‘Bed and ISA’ Transactions

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has disclosed a series of ‘Bed and ISA’ transactions executed by legal director Philippa Bounds and associated persons on May 29, 2024, where they sold and immediately repurchased a small number of shares for inclusion in their Individual Savings Accounts. These transactions, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, reflect a common tax-efficient investment strategy in the UK, allowing investors to sell shares and repurchase them within an ISA, potentially saving on capital gains tax. Details of the transactions, including the names and statuses of the individuals involved, have been provided in compliance with EU and UK market abuse regulations.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.