Shell Announces Q3 2024 Dividend Details

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced a third quarter 2024 interim dividend of $0.344 per ordinary share, with shareholders having the option to receive payments in US dollars, euros, or pounds sterling. The payment for American Depositary Shares will be $0.688 per ADS, reflecting the two ordinary shares each ADS represents. Investors can also opt for Dividend Reinvestment Plans to reinvest dividends into additional shares.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.