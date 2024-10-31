News & Insights

Shell Announces Q3 2024 Dividend Details

October 31, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced a third quarter 2024 interim dividend of $0.344 per ordinary share, with shareholders having the option to receive payments in US dollars, euros, or pounds sterling. The payment for American Depositary Shares will be $0.688 per ADS, reflecting the two ordinary shares each ADS represents. Investors can also opt for Dividend Reinvestment Plans to reinvest dividends into additional shares.

