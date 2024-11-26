Shekel Brainweigh Ltd Announces 2025 Extraordinary Meeting

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (AU:SBW) has released an update.

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd, a leader in weighing technology, has announced its upcoming 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting. Known for its innovative retail solutions and partnerships with companies like G.E Healthcare and Toshiba, Shekel continues to expand itsglobal marketpresence. The company’s commitment to integrating AI with weighing technology underscores its focus on enhancing operational efficiency and consumer experience.

