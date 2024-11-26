News & Insights

Stocks

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd Announces 2025 Extraordinary Meeting

November 26, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (AU:SBW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd, a leader in weighing technology, has announced its upcoming 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting. Known for its innovative retail solutions and partnerships with companies like G.E Healthcare and Toshiba, Shekel continues to expand itsglobal marketpresence. The company’s commitment to integrating AI with weighing technology underscores its focus on enhancing operational efficiency and consumer experience.

For further insights into AU:SBW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.